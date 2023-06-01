On Rahul Gandhi's 'Guru Nanak went to Thailand', BJP leader says, 'How much...'

BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa countered Rahul Gandhi's statement that Guru Nanak went to Thailand and asked where the Congress leader came across this information. "How much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity? Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?" Sirsa tweeted. Read | 'Is this Mohabbat ki dukan, Rahul Gandhi should tell Gehlot': Owaisi's jibe Rahul Gandhi in his US speech on Wednesday said Guru Nanak went to Thailand.

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a gathering in the US, he referred to Guru Nanak and his teachings of being humble. "We walked nothing compared to Guru Nanak ji. I read somewhere that Guru Nanak ji had gone all the way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he had gone to Thailand, he had gone to Sri Lanka. So, these giants did Bharat Jodo before we were born, right? I can say the same for my friends from Karnataka, Basavanna ji, for my friends from Kerala, Narayanaguru ji. Every state in India has had these giants...Adi Shankaracharya.. who said listen to each other, be respectful," Rahul Gandhi said.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh said he expected either the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to react to Rahul Gandhi's statement where he compared Guru Nanak's Udasis with his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I thought @SGPCAmritsar or other Sikh clergy will react to Rahul's drawing parallel between his shallow political #BharatJodoYatra & Udhasis of Guru Nanak Dev ji which were conducted with the purpose of spreading religious and spiritual knowledge & humanity to the masses & to explain the true nature of religion and God, but to my dismay none of@SGPCAmritsar or @DSGMCDelhi present or previous members uttered a word."

Congress leader Pawan Khera showed an excerpt from Organiser - an RSS-affiliate publication – which said Guru Nanak, during the third Udasi covered Thailand.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Sengol row and said the government could not address real issues like unemployment, price rise etc and that's why they had to do the 'sceptre' thing. In a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said the country was being run by a group of people who were convinced that they knew everything and that if PM Modi sat with God, he would explain to God how the universe worked.

The comments drew flak from the BJP leaders who again accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the country on foreign soil. This is Rahul Gandhi's first official foreign visit after he lost his Lok Sabha membership following his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.

