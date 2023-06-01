When R Madhavan's supportive wife Sarita was ready to move into 1BHK if his film failed

In the last decade, R Madhavan has turned both producer and director. The actor, who turns 53 on June 1, shared in an old interview how he faced difficult times when he was producing bilingual film Saala Khadoos. He was unable to take his family on vacation but wife Sarita Birje supported him throughout, even telling their son Vedaant Madhavan that they had to stay home for his studies instead. R Madhavan with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant.

Madhavan difficult period producing Saala Khadoos

The actor spent two years on Saala Khadoos, which was released in Tamil as Irudhi Suttru. But he had faced a lot of trouble getting investors to come on board on the project as they were sure of the female director, Sudha Kongara, and the film's star, newcomer Ritika Singh, who was a former mixed martial artist. Eventually, he roped in his 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani to help produce the Hindi version. When he went through tough times, Sarita told him they would be fine even if they had to move into a smaller space.

How wife Sarita supported him

In a 2016 interview with Indian Express, he shared how Sarita backed him during the making of Saala Khadoos. He said, "My wife supported me during those days. She told me that it wouldn’t matter even if we came back to that one bedroom apartment in Mumbai where we started from. I saw my wife telling our son that we can’t go on holidays because he has to study but the truth was that I didn’t have any money as I had put everything into the film."

Madhavan's recent work

Madhavan was last seen in the film Dhokha: Round D Corner with Khushali Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumar. He made his directorial debut with the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he played scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film was released in Tamil, Hindi and English last year. Suriya had a cameo in the Tamil version, while Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the Hindi and English ones.

The actor and his wife Sarita shifted their base to Dubai as their son Vedaant could train there. Vedaant, who is a swimmer, has represented India at several competitive events and won medals.

