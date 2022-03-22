Morning brief: BJP's S Phangnon Konyak set to be first woman from Nagaland to enter Rajya Sabha, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP’s S Phangnon Konyak set to be first woman from Nagaland to enter Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Phangnon Konyak is all set to be the first woman member from Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, people familiar with the matter said on Monday as no other candidate filed nomination papers on Monday when the deadline ended. Read more

BJP MP Tapir Gao says Nitin Gadkari is ‘Spiderman'. Here's why

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is ‘Spiderman,’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao said on Monday, as he hailed the senior minister for ‘building a web of roads across the country.’ Read more

577 Indian fishermen in Pakistan’s custody, 9 died in last five years: MEA

The Union ministry of external affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that according to data shared by the Pakistan government, there are 577 Indian fishermen in the custody of India’s neighbouring country. Read more

'He is no longer the same finisher that he was': Former India all-rounder suggests new batting position for Dhoni at CSK

In the last two editions of the IPL, MS Dhoni has struggled with the bat, scoring a combined total of 314 runs from 30 matches. If his tally of 200 runs in IPL 2020 was disappointing, the following year was even worse as Dhoni aggregated only 114 runs. Read more

Standing ovation for Swami Sivananda as President Kovind awards him Padma Shri

125-year-old Swami Sivananda received a standing ovation when he received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Watch more

Vidya Balan wishes Kahaani 2 did better in theatres, blames demonetisation: 'It's comforting that there's an excuse'

Vidya Balan feels that her 2016 film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, the sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani, could have drawn more viewers to the theatres if it were not for demonetisation. Read more

Nora Fatehi leaves fans gasping for breath in strapless figure-hugging dress worth ₹3 lakh: Check out pics inside

Actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself dressed in a floral ensemble for a photoshoot. The Dilbar Girl left her millions of followers gasping for breath with the glamorous clicks and took Spring-Summer fashion up by a notch. Read more