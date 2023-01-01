Morning brief: Blasts across Ukraine amid New Year messages by Putin, Zelensky; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Blasts across Ukraine amid messages on New Year by Putin, Zelensky: Top 5

As New Year celebrations gripped the world, blasts were reported to have rocked Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv and other parts of the war-torn country less than an hour into 2023. Read more

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ wish for 2023 in jibe at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a wish for the new year as the country was soaked in celebrations while ringing in 2023. On Twitter, the Congress leader shared a video with glimpses of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in September. Read more

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends to follow in 2023

We live in a world of social media where what Instagram is to millennials, Tik Tok is to GenZ. While influencers are becoming trendsetters, internet trends are catching up with our day-to-day lives. Read more

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor throw pyjama party at home; ring in new year with Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor. See pics

To celebrate new year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate party for their nearest and dearest on Saturday. While new mom Alia, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were dressed in silk pyjamas for the house party at Ranbir and Alia's Mumbai home Vastu, most other guests were dressed in black and white outfits. Read more

'Coach's job is not to give throwdowns only. Rahul Dravid…': Gambhir wants management, selectors to monitor Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw's non-selection in the T20I squad has been one of the biggest mysteries in the last few months in Indian cricket. The Mumbai opener, despite being in great touch at the shortest format of the game, has not been selected in any format for India since July 2021. Read more

