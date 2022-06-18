Morning brief: Body of police personnel found in paddy fields in south Kashmir, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bullet-riddled body of sub inspector found in Pampore area of J&K's Pulwama

A body of a police sub inspector was found under mysterious circumstances Saturday morning in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The body of sub inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir, recovered from paddy fields of Samboora village, had bullet injuries. He was posted in 23 IRP Battalion. Read more…

Pakistani restaurant draws flak for using Alia Bhatt's scene in 'Aja na Raja' advertisement

A restaurant in Karachi has drawn flak on social media platforms for using a scene from Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt to promote an offer only for men. In the movie, Alia Bhatt essayed the role of prostitute Gangubai who became an influential brothel-owner. Read more…

Dinesh Karthik surpasses MS Dhoni's massive feat with blistering fifty in India vs South Africa 4th T20I

Team India produced a stunning performance in the fourth T20I against South Africa, beating the visitors by a hefty margin of 82 runs to level the five-match series 2-2. After posting a strong score of 169/6 in 20 overs, India bundled the Proteas to merely 87, with skipper Temba Bavuma being retired hurt on 8. While Avesh Khan starred among the bowlers with brilliant figures of 4/18 in four overs, it was Dinesh Karthik who proved to be the game-changer with the bat. Read more…

Aamir Khan hosts Lagaan reunion at his home as film completes 21 years, Irfan Pathan also joins them. Watch

Aamir Khan and the team of his film Lagaan celebrated 21 years of the film by having a get-together at the actor's Mumbai residence on Wednesday. Aamir's production house has now shared a video to share a glimpse of how they spent the day together at his house, eating, chatting, playing and simply having fun. Read more…

Sonnalli Seygall is beating post-covid stiffness with yoga. Video inside

Sonnalli Seygall is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro for us almost on a regular basis. Sonnalli believes in the power of yoga and high intensity workouts and keeps sharing doses of workout inspo for us on her Instagram profile with snippets from her own workout routine. Be it working out in her gym or in the garden, Sonnalli's fitness diaries are drool-worthy. Read more…