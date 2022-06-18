Sonnalli Seygall is beating post-covid stiffness with yoga. Video inside

Sonnalli Seygall is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro for us almost on a regular basis. Sonnalli believes in the power of yoga and high intensity workouts and keeps sharing doses of workout inspo for us on her Instagram profile with snippets from her own workout routine. Be it working out in her gym or in the garden, Sonnalli's fitness diaries are drool-worthy. Sonnalli also loves to merge traveling and working out together. The actor is often spotted in the serene valleys of Rishikesh – hailed as the yoga capital of the world – engrossed in a yoga routine. From performing Surya Namaskar with the backdrop of the hills of Rishikesh to showing us how to improve and work on the flexibility of the body with AcroYoga, Sonnalli's yoga diaries keep getting better by the day.

The actor, however, tested for covid-19 last week. Sonnalli shared the update on her Instagram profile and wrote that this is the first time that she tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started in 2020. The actor tested negative sometime back – however is in the grasp of the weakness and stiffness post recovery. Sonnalli has a yoga fix to beat the post-covid stiffness in style. The actor shared a short video on her Instagram profile a day back and showed us how to work on the immunity and the range of motion of the body through yoga. In the video, Sonnalli can be seen performing the Wheel Pose and working on the fitness. Dressed in a monochrome sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, Sonnalli can be seen taking up the yoga routine in her home garden. "Post-covid stiffness feels," wrote Sonnalli in the caption. Take a look at her video here:

Wheel pose, also known as Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana, comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in stretching the shoulders, hip flexors and the core muscles, it also helps in strengthening the arms, legs, spine, abdomen, glutes and thighs. Chakrasana also helps in opening the chest and increasing flexibility in the spine.