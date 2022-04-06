Sonnalli Seygall, with Natarajasana, speaks of yoga’s benefits

Sonnalli Seygall lives and breathes yoga. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out. But Sonnalli doesn’t restrict her yoga routine to just her fitness arena. The actor is often seen traveling to the yoga capital of the country – Rishikesh, and practising her yoga asanas there. Sonnalli’s yoga snippets are goals for us. From acing AcroYoga routines with her fitness trainer for company to acing yoga asanas with the mountains of Rishikesh and the rivers in the backdrop – Sonnalli believes in merging her love for nature and her love for yoga sometimes.

Sonnalli also keeps sharing her fitness mantra on her Instagram profile for her fans to follow. From her skincare routine to her post and pre-workout meals, the actor keeps dropping major fitness tips and tricks. A day back, Sonnalli shares a short snippet of herself acing the Natarajasana in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. The actor can be seen balancing her body on her one foot and holding her other foot upwards with her one arm. The other arm can be seen stretched in front of her body.

With the video, Sonnalli also shared major fitness tips for her Instagram family. She wrote that toxins are released from the body during yoga practice. In order to flush the toxins out of the body, at least 3-4 litres of water should be consumed throughout the day. She further added, “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.” Take a look:

Natarajasana, also known as the Dancer Pose, helps in strengthening the shoulder, back, arms, and legs. It also helps in boosting digestion, thereby helping in regulating the weight of the body. Natarajasana also helps in stretching the hands, thighs, legs, waist and abdomen and improving the digestive system.