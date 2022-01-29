Sonnalli Seygall speaks of self-love: 'Keep going, keep loving yourself'

Sonnalli Seygall is our fitness inspiration. The actor, when not working for the camera, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of nature, and in her gym, working out in her calm mode. The actor swears by yoha and she loves to flaunt her flexibility skills. The actor has recently taken up the AcroYoga routine, which is fun to look at and more fun to perform. With pictures of herself and her fitness partner practising several AcroYoga routines, Sonnalli keeps setting the fitness and flexibility bar higher for us to conquer.

However, a day back, Sonnalli decided to address a different issue – she soke about the need of loving ourselves and our bodies, just the way we are. The actor shared a picture of herself being her natural best, with a face mask. In the picture, Sonnalli, with her hair tied into a top knot, can be seen looking away from the camera.

Sonnalli also pointed out her hair gaps, acne, dark circles, dry lips and neck lines on her face and her body. Then she added that no matter what, she feels pretty in her own body. "And took me a lot of time to get there." She further wrote her self-love mantra for her Instagram family. It is important to keep going and keep loving ourselves and accept ourselves as we are - To anyone who needs to hear this – Keep going, keep loving yourself and the reality around you will change." Take a look:

Instagram story of Sonnalli Seygall.(Instagram/@sonnalliseygall)

Loving oneself is importance in getting the sense of self-satisfaction. It also means being the guard of one's happiness and well-being. Self-love leads to a healthier lifestyle, develops healthy self-esteem and the strive to become better with each day. It also helps in dealing with conflict better and emerge victorious from adversities with a positive mindset.