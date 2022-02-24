Morning brief: Bombay HC to pronounce verdict in Congress-MGP disqualification pleas, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombay HC to pronounce verdict in Congress-MGP disqualification pleas

The Bombay high court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs - 10 Congress and 2 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) - who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that since they constituted two-thirds of the MLAs who were switching parties, it was a valid merger and not a defection under the 10th schedule of the Constitution. Read more…

Explosions heard in eastern Ukraine's Mariupol after Putin's ‘military operation’ announcement

Explosions were reported in Eastern Ukraine's Mariupol region after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation in the country. Live updates here

On minister Nawab Malik arrest, protests in Maharashtra amid BJP vs Sena, allies

Maharashtra is set to see protests on Thursday over state minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim. The ministers of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will protest at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Smark against the Enforcement Directorate, news agency ANI reported. Read more…

'They didn't even spare Sachin Tendulkar, right?': India legend has his say on Saha controversy

Wriddhiman Saha has stirred the pot in Indian media by opening up on his ouster from the team and later exposing a 'reputed' journalist for forcing the wicketkeeper-batter for an interview. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper is usually calm and it is against his nature to go public with stuff that’s happening around him and revealing the minutest of details on Twitter. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology in which she called her 'Chopra wife': Take time to google my name

Priyanka Chopra has shared a note on her Instagram Stories slamming comedian Rosie O'Donnell who shared a not so decent apology for confusing the actor as the daughter of Deepak Chopra, who is a popular writer based in the US. Rosie referred to Priyanka with phrases like ‘Nick Jonas’ wife', 'someone Chopra’ and even ‘the Chopra wife’ while apologising to her for the ‘awkward’ encounter. Read more…

Alia Bhatt looks magical in white anarkali for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to have its big release in theatres, and the film's leading lady, Alia Bhatt, cannot stay calm. With only a few days remaining to the movie's premiere, Alia is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, including serving major looks inspired by her character Gangubai. Her latest outfit, a white anarkali, is also causing quite the stir on social media and making Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor swoon over the fashion moment. Read more…