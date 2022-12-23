Morning brief: Charles Sobhraj needs open-heart surgery, says Nepal order; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Charles Sobhraj needs open-heart surgery, says Nepal order

Serial killer Charles Sobhraj is in need of an open-heart surgery, according to details of the verdict by Nepal’s Supreme Court that has ordered his release, even as his family and lawyers hailed the ruling ahead of the 78-year-old’s deportation to France. Read more

‘Centre finding excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Rahul on Mandaviya’s letter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Centre is coming up with “excuses” to stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols are not followed. Read more

Expert on how to manage breast cancer, prevention tips to keep it away

Breast cancer can happen at any age and is commonly seen in women of all age groups hence, timely screening is the need of the hour to manage breast cancer and improve the quality of life. Read more

Mira Rajput stuns in black and white at birthday bash; Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha also attend. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities and others related to the industry attended the birthday bash of stylist Mohit Rai in Mumbai on Thursday. Among them were Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and Zaheer Iqbal. Read more

New PCB in charge drops massive comment on India vs Pakistan cricket ties

New Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in charge Najam Sethi straightaway sprang into action by making his stance on India and Pakistan bilateral cricketing ties clear. Read more

