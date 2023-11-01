Morning brief: Delhi's AQI continues to be‘very poor’; US' 3-point fix to Israel-Hamas conflict, and all the latest news

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Wednesday reached 336, falling into the 'very poor' category. The deteriorating air quality led to haze covering parts of the region, according to SAFAR India. Specifically, in the Delhi University area and Pusa, the air quality was recorded as 'very poor' with AQI readings of 391 and 311, respectively at 7 am. In the IIT Delhi region, the AQI was 329. The Airport (T3) and Mathura Road areas also had 'very poor' air quality, with AQI values of 339 and 362 at 7 am. Notably, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has declared that starting from November 1, only electric, CNG, and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan within the National Capital Region (NCR). Dig deeper

Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution on Kartavya Path in New Delhi (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Israel's military offensive against Hamas, the Islamist group that administers the coastal Palestinian enclave of Gaza, following the surprise attack on October 7, has been intensified over the weekend as the troops ventured into ‘second phase’ of retaliation with ground incursion across the Gaza border. On Tuesday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said it has killed a key Hamas operative who oversaw the October 7 attack in a series of airstrikes in Gaza's main city which also flattened several buildings at a refugee camp killing at least 50 Palestinians. Moreover, Israeli troops are largely engaging in closed-quarters combat with Hamas as they push further into Gaza. The US has been discussing a three-point solution to the conflict in the Palestinian enclave that would prove beneficial to end the war, bring a solution to the call for a sovereign Palestinian state. Dig deeper

A political furore broke out in Kerala on Tuesday after a case was filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar for promoting hatred between religious communities on social media. The development comes in the backdrop of the October 29 blasts at a Christian religious gathering that killed 3 and injured over 50. An officer at the Ernakulam Central police station, where the FIR was filed, said the BJP leader has been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act. Dig deeper

A 21-year-old student has been arrested for making disgusting anti-Jewish threats at Cornell University recently, putting the campus on high alert.Patrick Dai was arrested on afederal criminal complaint that charges him with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. At the time the threats were made,Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack said in an online statement, “Earlier today, a series of horrendous, antisemitic messages threatening violence to our Jewish community and specifically naming 104 West — the home of the Center for Jewish Living — was posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell. Law enforcement was immediately notified.” Dig deeper

Actor Tyler Christopher, popularly known for shows General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, has died, after a cardiac arrest. His death has been confirmed by his General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard who took to Instagram and broke the news first. Tyler was 50. Maurice wrote, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him." Dig deeper

With veteran pacer Mohammad Shami keen on giving the Indian think tank some fresh headaches in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson is convinced that the star fast bowler of the Men In Blue has made himself undroppable at the ICC World Cup. An ankle injury to vice-captain Pandya paved the way for Shami and Suryakumar Yadav to break into the Indian XI in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. An injured Pandya and all-rounder Shardul Thakur made way for Shami and Suryakumar in India's crucial match against New Zealand. The duo retained their places for the high-voltage clash with England. While middle-order batter Suryakumar smashed 49 off 47 balls, pacer Shami demolished the England lineup with a record-equalling four-wicket haul at Lucknow. Before running riot against the defending champions, pace ace Shami had picked up a match-winning fifer against New Zealand. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

