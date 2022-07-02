Morning brief: Dutch MP says Nupur Sharma not responsible for Udaipur killing after SC remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Nupur Sharma not responsible for…': Dutch MP Geert Wilders after SC remark

Netherlands far-right politician Geert Wilders, known for his Islamophobic comments, said BJP former spokesperson Nupur Sharma should never apologise and she is not responsible for Udaipur. Read more

Shatabdi Express passenger paid ₹ 70 instead of ₹ 20 for tea. Here's why

After a passenger complained he was charged ₹70 for a cup of tea instead of the actual cost, ₹20, Indian Railways have explained the reason. Read more

Watch: Rahul Dravid's never-before-seen reaction to Rishabh Pant's century bamboozles internet in India vs England Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed his fifth Test century on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series against England. Pant came to the crease at a time when India were reeling at 64/3, and soon after his arrival, India lost another two quick wickets with Virat Kohli (11) and Shreyas Iyer (15) being dismissed cheaply. Read more

Priyanka Chopra is walking into the weekend looking stylish in tank top and denim shorts with Diana: See pic inside

Actor Priyanka Chopra is dishing out some major weekend fashion inspiration for her followers, and we are in love with the sartorial moment. A picture of the star with her pet dog, Diana, was shared on Instagram by the official account of Anomaly Haircare, founded by Priyanka. Read more

Aditya Roy Kapur talks of his father's Army and grandfather's film background: Back in films after skipping a generation

Aditya Roy Kapur belongs to a filmy family, even though his parents have not been part of the movies. Aditya's elder brother Kunaal Roy Kapur is an actor who started in theatre and later entered Bollywood. Read more

Sonu Sood gifts cycle to young girl to help her go to school, netizens heart it

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood often lends a helping hand to those in need. Just like the kind gesture that this Twitter post captures. And the actor's recent philanthropic work is winning hearts online. Read more

