Aditya Roy Kapur talks of his father's Army and grandfather's film background: Back in films after skipping a generation

Aditya Roy Kapur belongs to a filmy family, even though his parents have not been part of the movies. Aditya's elder brother Kunaal Roy Kapur is an actor who started in theatre and later entered Bollywood. Their eldest brother Siddharth Roy Kapur is a film producer, and is married to actor Vidya Balan.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently spoke about how his family came back to the industry after skipping a generation. Aditya's grandfather, Raghupat Roy Kapur, was a filmmaker in the 1940s, while his father, Kumud Roy Kapur, became an Army Officer. Aditya's mother Salome Roy Kapur, a former model, dancer, and dance instructor, also belonged to a family of artists.

Talking about his family's connection to the films, Aditya told Mashable India, "My dadaji came back in the day, he made four films. For whatever reasons those films didn't work. Then after that, he stopped producing. Growing up, my brothers and my mom, they were all into theatre and dance and the rest of it and somehow we found ourselves back into the industry after skipping a generation. So growing up film was never an influence in the house because we had no connection with the industry. My dadaji passed away before I was born, and he hadn't been active in the industry for the last few years. My brothers and I found ourselves back in the industry in 2008-09. And we all came from different areas- Siddharth came from Star, Kunal came from theatre and television, and I came from being a VJ."

Aditya, who plays a super commando in his latest release Rashtra Kavach Om, also spoke about how his father's background in Army helped him in his role. Asked if there was any scene in the film which sounded familiar to him, the actor said, "Nothing in particular as such. But growing up, this influence was at home. I grew up listening to my dad's stories about it. It was all sublimely there, so I didn't need to do that extra prep because I grew up listening to all his fun stories from the army. I did ask him about a few things, basic technicalities and combat stuff and about his state of mind."

Om, directed by Kapil Verma, released in theatres on Friday. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana.

