Morning brief: Eknath Shinde plans to set up separate Sena Bhavan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra CM Shinde plans to set up separate Sena Bhavan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra’s new chief minister Eknath Shinde, who finds himself in the peculiar position of leading a party-less faction, while claiming to be the ‘original’ Shiv Sena, has decided to set up his own Sena Bhavan in the heart of Mumbai, and in the vicinity of the real Sena Bhavan, which was built in the 1970s. Read more…

RSS changes social media photos to National Flag, Congress leader says ‘sheepish’

The RSS on Friday changed its social media profile photos to the National Flag, responding to the call of PM Modi ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. The RSS earlier criticised the politics over its social media photos after the Congress attacked the RSS for not adhering to PM Modi's call because of its 'opposition to India's National Flag for 52 years'. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ricky Ponting predicts winner of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash: 'They will be right in the thick of it'

India and Pakistan will meet in a blockbuster clash in the men's Asia Cup 2022, reigniting their rivalry on the cricket field for the first time since the last year's T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side had defeated India by 10 wickets in the clash in October last year, securing its first-ever victory over the men in blue in the coveted tournament. Read more…

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro says MCU show sees Tatiana Maslany take over from Mark Ruffalo: 'She is ready as a new Hulk'

Marvel’s new superhero show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all set to stream on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar from August 18. Not only does the show introduce a new Marvel hero to the MCU in She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), it also brings back several familiar characters such as Hulk, Abomination, and Wong. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beauty and skincare tips: Overdosed on retinol? Here's how to save your skin

Retinol is an important ingredient for your skincare and when used over time, it has been shown to improve the tone and texture of the skin by affecting the aged skin cell turnover as it stimulates the collagen synthesis in the deeper layers of the skin, improving the firmness and fine lines. Read more…