Morning brief: Election panel proposes doing away with postal ballot option, and all the latest news

Election panel proposes doing away with postal ballot option

Voters on election duty who cannot visit their home constituency may have to exercise their franchise at Voter Facilitation Centres, and not through postal ballot, to “minimise potential misuse of postal ballot facility for free, fair and transparent elections”, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has proposed, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more…

Can’t let Rohingya travel to a third country, Union govt tells Delhi HC

The Union government has told the Delhi high court that it has inputs by security agencies indicating that some Rohingya migrants illegally staying in India have links with Pakistan-based terror organisations and other similar bodies operating in other countries. Read more…

'I'm not disrespecting Dinesh Karthik here but...': Australia legend questions DK's role in India's Playing XI

With every passing game, the situation surrounding Dinesh Karthik is only getting more tense and interesting. It is clear that the team management has shaped Karthik to be India's finisher for the T20 World Cup but on occasions, the way it has treated him with regards to his role in the role in the Playing XI has been rather baffling. Read more…

Hush Hush review: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan-starrer is a meandering thriller that could have been great

Right from its first teaser trailer, Prime Video’s newest thriller Hush Hush gave off strong Big Little Lies vibes. Both are shows about female high-society friends embroiled in a scandal not of their own choosing. But that is where the similarities end. Big Little Lies was a powerhouse, taking a simple plot and telling it in a compelling manner. Read more…

Tips to keep your entrepreneurial spirit alive in a job

Most people live in the world where they have two choices in career - a job or an entrepreneurial venture but there is a third option that works great in multiple ways i.e. a job that lets you kindle your entrepreneurial spirit, lets you create, innovate and do new things. Read more…