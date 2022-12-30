Morning brief: Ex-Army chief questions theaterisation approach, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex-Army chief questions theaterisation approach

Former army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that framing a national security strategy was a prerequisite for taking theaterisation forward to optimally utilise the military’s resources for future wars and operations, and without such a well-defined strategy, pursing the long-awaited reform would be akin to “putting the cart before the horse”. Read more…

CBI raids 91 places over foreign medical students using fake certificates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at 91 locations in several states in connection with its probe against state medical councils and foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practise in India using fake certificates and without qualifying a mandatory test, the agency said on Thursday. Read more…

Pele dies at 82: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead football fraternity in tributes for Brazil's 'eternal king'

Footballing legend Pele, who is also a three-time World Cup winner, passed away at the age of 82, his daughter confirmed on Instagram on Thursday night. The footballer gained immense fame in the world of football, and scored a record 1,281 goals throughout his career. Read more…

Year Ender 2022: Monica, O My Darling to Jalsa, the 5 best Hindi OTT films of 2022

For the third straight year in a row, streaming platforms continued to provide alternatives for viewers wanting to watch films from the comfort of their homes. We look at some of this year’s Hindi digital releases that were the best of the bunch, taking us from the chawls of Mumbai to the colourful lanes of Goa. Read more…

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement: What Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor wore: All pics, videos

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. On Thursday, the couple's Roka ceremony was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and friends. Read more…

