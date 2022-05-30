Morning brief: Ex couple from India, kids were on board the Nepal plane that went missing, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex couple from India, kids on board Nepal plane were on court-ordered holiday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plane, a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter, took off from Pokhara at 10.14 am but lost contact with the control tower five minutes before it was due to land in Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.

Sidhu Moose Wala: A look at his journey from a singer to a politician

From pop to politics, controversies always overshadowed the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's journey. The brutal murder of Punjab's internet sensation has left his millions of his fans in shock. The young singer was killed just days before his 29th birthday. Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, became popular in 2017 with his hit track 'So High'. Watch here

Anup Soni says due to Crime Patrol, people think he knows ‘the entire police department’: ‘I get so many pleas for help’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a long career, actor Anup Soni has dabbled in a number of formats. He started with theatre, moved to acting in films and TV, and later found more fame anchoring crime show Crime Patrol. The actor recently found a new challenge when he hosted a podcast, realising that now he only had his voice to work with. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Anup speaks about his experience with the podcast, his acting career, and his association with Crime Patrol. Read more

'I'll take the trophy rather than...': GT captain Hardik Pandya makes big statement after winning IPL 2022 title

The Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in their first attempt on Sunday with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. Pandya grabbed 3-17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video of Bhagyashree’s cardio workout will give your Monday a fitness boost

Bhagyashree shared a short snippet of her weekend cardio workout routine and pumped more fitness inspo into our week. Take a look at her routine here. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail