This video of Bhagyashree’s cardio workout will give your Monday a fitness boost

Bhagyashree is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in her gym or in her living room, working out in animal mode. Bhagyashree believes in keeping up with her fitness routine and hardly misses a day from the gym. Bhagyashree, besides being an actor and a fitness enthusiast, is also a certified nutritionist. Often, the actor is spotted addressing several health-related issues and the importance of the consumption of certain fruits and vegetables on her Instagram profile. Bhagyashree keeps sharing snippets off her fitness routine on her Instagram profile on a daily basis in order to keep her fans updated, and also share dollops of motivation with them.

Bhagyashree, a day back, shared a snippet from her intense fitness routine over the weekend. In the video, the actor can be seen holding on to two suspension straps and working out in beast mode. Bhagyashree can be seen performing squats and kicks simultaneously and repeating it. “I hadn't done my favorite exercise in a while, so, I thought let me have a go. Gave me a super adrenaline rush. Did 3 sets of 20kicks after my usual sets... was dead by the end of it,” read an excerpt of her post. She further noted down the benefits of performing the cardio workout routine. She added that it helps in boosting the strength and the endurance of the body. It also helps in giving the body a super cardio flush. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

Cardio workouts come with multiple health benefits. It helps in benefitting the brain and the joint health. It also helps in strengthening the heart and the blood vessels, thereby improving the blood circulation throughout the body. This further helps in lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and the risk of heart diseases. Cardio workouts, when performed on a regular basis, also helps in elevating mood and boosting sleep.

