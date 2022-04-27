Bhagyashree demonstrates a simple routine for hip mobility. Watch video

Bhagyashree’s fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in her gym or in her living space, working out in animal mode. Bhagyashree swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. The actor, who is also a certified nutritionist, also keeps sharing health-related tips and tricks to keep our health better and fit. Bhagyashree loves her time in the gym. Be it a intense routine or slowing down and taking a break to rest, Bhagyashree’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fitness sessions.

Bhagyashree, a day back, addressed the issue of hip mobility and how long hours of sitting and not allowing movement for the body affects the mobility of the hip region. With a short video demonstrating a simple fitness routine, Bhagyashree showed her fans how they can improve mobility and the range of motion of the body. “Long hours of sitting creates problems with hip mobility. On a long term this can lead to back pain and even issues to stand and walk for older people. This is a simple exercise that even older people can do. Do 10/12 reps each side to get started,” she wrote.

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen lying down on a mat with her one leg tied to a stretched string from one end of the door. Then she can be seen using controlled movements to stretch her leg. She wrote that this routine should be performed for both legs with 10-12 repetitions. Take a look:

Hip mobility is extremely important for the body. It helps in developing the flexibility, stability and the strength of the body. It also helps in boosting athletic performance and combating lower back pain or injury. It also helps in improving explosive movements of the body.

