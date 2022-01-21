Bhagyashree is 'back to work' to achieve her fitness goal for 2022 | Watch

Bhagyashree believes in slaying it at the gym. The actor, who keeps sharing snippets of her personal life on her Instagram profile – be it in the form of her travel pictures or glimpses of her time with family, also sometimes shares dollops of motivation for us to hit the gym and live healthy. Bhagyashree, who is a certified nutritionist, loves all things fitness. From sharimg benefits of consuming certain seasonal fruits to giving us glimpses of her gym routine, Bhagyashree ensures to share fitness inspo for her fans on Instagram.

Friday is all about amping it up at the gym for the actor. On Friday, Bhagyashree shared a video of herself slaying on her upper body workout and it is inspiring us to have a similar functional Friday at the gym. Bhagyashree rounded off her week with intense upper body workout. In the video, the actor can be seen holding two gym strings and stretching them with her arms to the front. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of blue gym trousers, Bhagyashree can be seen engrossed in her routine.

With the video, Bhagyashree also shared her fitness goal for 2022 – it is to work on her upper body. She wrote that for a long time, she has ignored her back, shoulders and arms, and now is the time to work on them. "My fitness goal this year is to have a stronger upper body. Something that I have always been either too scared, too unmotivated or too lazy to follow, and believe me, I have suffered. My back, shoulder and arms have thrown tantrums like a neglected child. I have realized that I cannot give up on certain body parts just because they are weak, I have to build the energy to enable them to function well, so here goes," Bhagyashree wrote.

Upper body workout helps in strengthening the muscles of the back. It also helps in improving the overall posture of the body. It further helps in enhancing the metabolism and making everyday tasks easier.

