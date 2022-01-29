Bhagyashree can’t do the handstand yet, but she is getting there

Bhagyashree is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not busy working, is often seen getting into her fitness and certified nutritionist mode and spilling health facts for her fans on Instagram. Bhagyashree loves her time in the gym – from acing arm workouts to trying out new fitness routines, there is nothing much the actor cannot do.

Bhagyashree also keeps sharing the fitness images and videos on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up workouts seriously. Bhagyashree also keeps sharing information about the benefits of seasonal fruits and the kind of food items that are to be included in the diet to contribute to a healthier life.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree spills health benefits of ‘nutritious pumpkin’ and we are tempted

Bhagyashree, a day back, shared a short glimpse of what her first attempt at handstand looks like. The actor wrote that she cannot do a handstand yet but believes that she is on her way of acing it. In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen working out with her hands on the floor and the legs stretched upwards against the wall. " I can't do the handstand yet... which I hope to achieve one day. This is a beginning to slowly gain the strength and confidence to do so. As I detach a single leg from the wall..its all about letting go of that fear that...... maybe my arms don't have the ability to balance me in an inversion... but I can still try," she wrote.

Handstand comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in stretching the core and strengthening the shoulders, arms and wrists. It also helps in enhancing the blood circulation and lymph flow. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it also helps in engaging the shoulders, arms, core, and back. Handstand also helps in improving the overall balance of the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON