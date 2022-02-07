Bhagyashree gives a glimpse of her robust workout with mudgal gifted by son

If you thought that swinging the Indian clubs or mudgar/mudgal workout was an exercise meant for men, let Bollywood actor Bhagyashree change your mind with her latest fitness video. Serving the perfect way to kickstart Monday, Bhagyashree laid fitness inspiration to open up your back and restore shoulders to full health, mobility and posture with mudgal, an exercise gear gifted by her son Abhimanyu Dasani.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva had shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session. The video featured Bhagyashree donning a black spaghetti top, teamed with a pair of blue tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the athleisure look.

Grasping the mugdal with both hands, Bhagyashree raised it and started swinging it around her head in clockwise direction. She shared in the caption, “My son gifted me the mudgal.... knowing my penchant for try different skillsets to enhance my functional fitness."

Bhagyashree added, "This is the indian traditional way to keep the flexibility of the rotator cuff and ROM movement of the shoulder. Gradually increasing the weight of the #mudgal helps with strengthening too. So here goes my first round. Thank you @abhimanyud and @timba.fit for sending these (sic).”

Benefits:

Indian club training or swinging mugdar over one’s head is a good cardiovascular exercise whose major benefit is shoulder strength and flexibility. It is great for rehab and prehab, body coordination, grip and forearm strength and gives core muscles a good workout.

It not only extends the life of one’s shoulders, improves mobility and range of motion but also improves one’s sense of balance by working up the pelvic muscles. The exercise movements open up the back and restore the pronated (rolled forward) shoulders to full health, mobility and posture.