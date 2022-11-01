Morning brief: Expert panel Insacog says Omicron XBB variant mild, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid concern, expert panel Insacog says XBB variant mild

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian patients found positive with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of Covid-19 have reported mild illness and no increase in severity, an expert panel said on Monday on the current sub-lineage detected in multiple states. Read more…

‘Held on for 2 hours’: Morbi survivors recount horror

“I don’t know what happened… the bridge suddenly collapsed. With whatever little swimming I knew, I managed to catch hold of one of the cables and clung to it for two hours…”

For Tushar Chudasama the two hours on Sunday evening he spent hanging on the edge of the Jhulta Pol in Gujarat’s Morbi district, with the support of a cable, seemed like forever. Read more…

Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Rana's Instagram stories after India snubs cause ripples in social media

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Ravi Bishnoi were the biggest surprising omissions in India's white-ball squads for the tour of New Zealand in November and the Bangladesh ODI and Test tour in December. Shaw, who has set the Indian domestic circuit on fire with impressive performances, surprisingly, did not find a place in any of the three-white-ball squads that were announced on Monday – the T20I and ODI teams in New Zealand and the ODI setup against Bangladesh. Read more…

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai: Rare unseen vintage photos of world's most beautiful woman

Actor Aishwarya Rai enjoyed huge popularity even before foraying into films. After ruling the beauty pageant world, she made her acting debut in 1997 and continues to be one of the most successful celebrities in India. As she turns 49 on Tuesday, here are some rare old pictures of her from early life. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra conquers airport style like a queen as she returns home, rocks a comfy denim-on-denim look: Pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back home after three years! The actor recently updated her followers on Instagram that she was travelling to India from the United States, where she lives with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The star landed in Mumbai early in the morning today. Read more…