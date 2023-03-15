Morning brief: Fed faces flak for ‘missing’ warning signs amid SVB crisis, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A customer is escorted into the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Fed faces flak for ‘missing’ warning signs

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse continues to dominate headlines in the financial world. The US Federal Reserve is facing flak for missing what according to observers are clear signs of the lender being at high risk of collapsing. Read more

'Don't know why Shaw isn't playing for India': Murali Vijay picks 'next batting superstars'; shares advice for KL Rahul

Murali Vijay talks like he bats. A calm and clear approach, with a polite smile. And if there is a delivery down the corridor of uncertainty, he would leave it alone. It is what made him "one of the greatest openers for India", according to the great Ravinchandran Ashwin, and it is what keeps him positive as he looks ahead to future possibilities in the sport, having retired from international cricket in January 2023. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishwak Singh shares that he always knew Rocket Boys was a special show: 'Has honesty and simplicity'

Ishwak Singh, who plays scientist Vikram Sarabhai on Rocket Boys, recalled the exact moment when he came to know he was part of the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor remembered the surreal, unforgettable moment when he was cast. Read more

Rani Mukerji's 'Maa' saree to promote Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a must-have look for all moms. Here's what it costs

Actor Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to promote her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actor chose a black and white printed saree for the occasion from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta's eponymous label House of Masaba. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia to Kiara: Celebs in stylish green outfits

From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, here's a look at celebrities in stylish green outfits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail