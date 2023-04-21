Morning brief: Galwan martyr's wife set for army commission, and all the latest news
Galwan brave’s wife set for army entry as lieutenant
Rekha Singh will be among the 200-odd cadets, including 40 women, who will graduate from Chennai-based Officers Training Academy on April 29. Read more
'Like my first Test run 25 years ago': Ganguly's astounding remark after DC beat KKR in IPL 2023
Sourav Ganguly compared DC's first win in IPL 2023 with his first Test run scored in England in 1996. Read more
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Salman Khan film could open at ₹18 crore
Trade experts believe that the first-day collection for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may be lower than a typical Salman Khan film, as it's not releasing on Eid. Read more
Pooja Hegde, in a pink co-ord set, greets her fans
Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is reflected in the snippets from her fashion diaries that she keeps sharing on her Instagram profile. Read more
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's London diaries. Read more
