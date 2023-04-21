Morning brief: Galwan martyr's wife set for army commission, and all the latest news

Galwan brave’s wife set for army entry as lieutenant

Rekha Singh will be among the 200-odd cadets, including 40 women, who will graduate from Chennai-based Officers Training Academy on April 29. Read more

'Like my first Test run 25 years ago': Ganguly's astounding remark after DC beat KKR in IPL 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sourav Ganguly compared DC's first win in IPL 2023 with his first Test run scored in England in 1996. Read more

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Salman Khan film could open at ₹ 18 crore

Trade experts believe that the first-day collection for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may be lower than a typical Salman Khan film, as it's not releasing on Eid. Read more

Pooja Hegde, in a pink co-ord set, greets her fans

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is reflected in the snippets from her fashion diaries that she keeps sharing on her Instagram profile. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's London diaries. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON