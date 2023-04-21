Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Salman Khan film could open at 18 crore

Salman Khan's new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits theatres on Friday and is likely to make anything between ₹12 to ₹18 crore on the first day, trade experts believe. The figure is quite low for a Salman Khan film but it is possibly so because the release comes in the midst of Ramzan. Eid is likely to be celebrated only on Saturday - the day when trade experts hope the collections for the film to double. (Also read: Twitter is 'haunted' by Salman Khan's Let's Dance Chotu Motu song) Salman Khan from his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and in important roles. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

Talking about the advance bookings for the film, trade analyst Atul Mohan labelled them as decent and said, "Hopefully, the moon will be sighted on Friday. I expect the collections to jump (in the second half or post-evening), taking the day-one tally to respectable numbers. It can be around ₹15-18 crore. This is perhaps the widest Salman Khan release (with over 4500 screens) and there are no major releases for the next five-six weeks. The film has a good window to score well."

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi agreed that Friday collections for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may be low because of the pre-festival release. "The Friday collections may not be ballistic, considering the fact that this is a Salman Khan film coming in Ramzan. Most of the audience that watches his films, may not turn up on Friday. That will definitely alter the film's potential." He added that the film may make an opening collection of ₹12-15 crore and Saturday is likely to see a steep rise in the collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He put the day-two numbers "anywhere around ₹25 crore".

Admitting that the advance bookings are not as great as is the norm for a typical Salman Khan film, Akshaye added, "The typical Salman Khan fan mostly buys tickets queuing up in front of the box office and getting the ticket over-the-counter. Keeping fingers crossed for the film to do well, and hoping that the audience turns up in huge numbers."

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar also said that the advance booking is not extraordinary. Nonetheless, he added that a lot of factors add up to that figure. These include the new content-consumption patterns, post-pandemic box office dynamics and the fact that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases a day ahead of Eid. "The film technically releases in Ramazan. Salman's hardcore fans watch his films as part of their celebrations and will turn up only on Saturday - after the moon sighting."

He estimated the film to make opening collections “anywhere around ₹15-20 crore. Assuming the jump comes on Saturday (as it will be the Eid holiday), and a bigger jump on Sunday, I hope the film tracks ₹50-60 crore over the first weekend. The film has ample window and space to score big if it is liked by the audience.”

Except for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, not many Hindi films have had huge success at the box office yet this year. Given the scale of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the stardom that is attached to Salman Khan, the film may create new box office records, if the content is well-packaged as per the expectations of the target audience.

