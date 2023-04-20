Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Premiere cancelled due to Pamela Chopra's death
Live

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Premiere cancelled due to Pamela Chopra's death

bollywood
Updated on Apr 20, 2023 06:42 PM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film is all set to release on Friday. Here's what's been buzzing about the movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde pose during the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde pose during the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.(AFP)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is ready for release on Friday. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde and a bunch of other stars. Check out all the news and updates related to the film's release here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    Film to release on 4500 screens

    As per reports, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on 4500 screens with over 16000 shows per day. For comparison, Pathaan released on 8000 screens worldwide.

  • Apr 20, 2023 06:05 PM IST

    Pooja Hegde praises Salman Khan

    “He is called bhaijaan. It's been great working with him. He is so real and honest, He says whatever he has on his mind, and that's something I like. He is transparent about his thoughts. He helped me while working on the film and vice versa," Pooja said about working with Salman in an interview to Hindustan Times. Read full interview here. 

  • Apr 20, 2023 05:54 PM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill shares fresh pics from photoshoot

    Shehnaaz Gill has shared a special post ahead of the release of her film. She shared a bunch of her photos in a black dress, as she promoted the film.

  • Apr 20, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    Premiere cancelled

    The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan premiere was reportedly cancelled on Thursday due to the death of Pamela Chopra. She was the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and a revered figure among Bollywood stars herself. 

