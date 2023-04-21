Pathaan’s craze takes over markets! Popularised by SRK & Salman, demand for Pathani suits skyrocket ahead of Eid

LUCKNOW The runaway success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan was not just limited to the box office, the movie has also made its way into ‘pop culture’. How, you ask? Due to the spike in demand, tailors and craftsmen have their plates full and are struggling to finish all orders on time. (Deepak Gupta)

Well, the answer lies not with film trade analysts but with the sellers of traditional wear shops in Lucknow. The movie’s craze has been such that adults and teens alike are thronging markets to buy Pathani suits ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, say traders.

And if Shah Rukh is working his charm, can Salman Khan’s influence be discounted? Inspired by Salman’s dapper look in Pathani suits at Iftaar parties, a large number of youths are turning up to shops and demanding for traditional wear to look just like their beloved Bhaijaan.

Key markets like Chowk, Aminabad, and Nakhas are recording high sales of Pathani suits, especially in black, for the past few weeks. Similarly, other traditional garments like Afghani Pathan suits, kurtas and pyjamas, and chicken suits are also in popular demand ahead of Eid. Along with traditional clothes, the sales of perfumes, vermicelli, dry fruits, and head caps have also skyrocketed ahead of the festival.

“The craze for Pathani suits has increased among the youths after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. In particular, teenagers are purchasing the black Pathani suits to look like their favourite Bollywood star,” said Suresh Chablani, a trader in Nazeerabad.

In a similar vein, Sumit Gupta of Chowk-based Sony Designer Studios, said, “Designer kurta-pajama, pant kurta, Pathani and Afghani suits are being sold in abundance. Several youths come to us to order black Pathan suits just like the one Salman Khan donned at an Iftaar party.”

Another Hazratganj-based trader said, “Elite Muslim women are buying Palazzo pants, sharara, kurti, and designer scarves to cover their heads, along with Turkish Abaya. They demand a wide range of clothing and accessories for a stylish look. At the same time, they also want the attire to fit their religious beliefs. Teenage girls usually focus on high-quality fabrics and intricate designer kurtis and scarfs.”

Due to the spike in demand, tailors and craftsmen have their plates full and are struggling to finish all orders on time. As Eid is just around the corner, it is becoming difficult for them to complete all the stitching within time. However, no one’s complaining about the extra workload as it is after a few years of the Covid gap that they are getting orders in such large numbers.

Meanwhile, following the Islamic principle of zakat (almsgiving), several people are purchasing clothes for the needy as well. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, chairman, the Islamic Centre of India, said, “Those who are spending so much on purchasing expensive dresses, those who flaunt their wealth should also give importance to zakat. You will be surprised to know that the word zakat is mentioned 30 times in the Holy Quran. It is also one of the five pillars of Islam. We can help the poor by making donations so that they also enjoy festivities.”

