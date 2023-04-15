Home / Entertainment / Tv / Adnan Khan: Eid is exceptionally special for me this year

Adnan Khan: Eid is exceptionally special for me this year

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Actor Adnan Khan finds fasting during Ramadan the best way to connect with the Almighty, and feels rejuvenated and at peace within. He plans to celebrate Eid with a break from work and dining out with his mother. He has been busy with his TV daily Katha Ankahee, and has also written scripts for films and produced a short film.

For actor Adnan Khan, being spiritually inclined helps him stay positive and rejuvenated in his busy life.

The Ishq Subhan Allah actor has been observing fasts during the ongoing Ramazan. “Fasting in this holy month is the best way to connect with the Almighty. Earlier too, I used to fast but at times due to shoot had to skip a few that surely made me feel accountable to my conscious. Then I saw these sportspeople, especially footballers, keeping up with the fasts and following their routine as well. That’s what made me continue with my Roza this year whether I am at shoot or assignment. And trust me, I feel much better and at peace within,” he says.

Talking about his takeaway from the month of fasting, Khan adds, “We are into the fourth week of the month. Eid is exceptionally special for me this year, because I have been fasting throughout. I have let my body unwind and soul detox completely. I have been in a phase where I had let my ego get in my way. And, I have been working on it ever since. Now I feel I have achieved that balance.”

Khan plans to celebrate Eid with a break from work. “It’s the most cherished festival for us. My uncle has designed a kurta set for the occasion. I will be offering namaz at mosque. My father used to always take us out for Eid dinner, and carrying forward his legacy, I have been doing the same. So, the evening will be dining out at my favourite restaurant with my mother.”

On work front, Friends: Conditions Apply and Twist Wala Love actor has been keeping busy with his TV daily. “My show Katha Ankahee is keeping me on my toes as a performer. The break I took after Ishq... was really required for me to be able to pick the right content. Also, I wrote a couple of scripts for films. Then, I completed a short film Imagine where I have acted, directed and produced as well. It’s in post-production, hopefully slated for this year.”

actor balance eid mosque namaz ramazan shoot
