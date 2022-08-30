Morning brief: Gautam Adani is now the world’s 3rd richest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gautam Adani is now the world’s 3rd richest, surpasses Louis Vuitton boss

Gautam Adani is now the third richest person in the world, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires data. With a net worth of $137 billion, the 60-year-old business tycoon trails Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos on the coveted list. Read more…

Future of Asia linked to development of India-China ties: Jaishankar

The future of Asia is linked to the development of India-China relations and the “state of the border will determine the state of the relationship”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday against the backdrop of the military standoff between the two countries. Read more…

Gunfire, violence in Iraq's Baghdad as Sadr loyalists storm Govt palace

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad after an influential Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics on Monday. Angry followers used ropes to pull down cement barriers leading to palace gates and clashed with security forces, sparking fears of violence in a country already beset with its worst political crisis in years. Watch video for more

'Had Sehwag said this to my face...': Akhtar fumes at journalist over 'Baap baap hota hai' query - Watch

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was on Sunday left furious during a pre-show discussion with an Indian journalist before the start of the blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 game between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Akhtar was queried on the famous ‘Baap baap hota he’ remark which former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had made during one of the India-Pakistan matches. Read more…

Hina Khan is gorgeous as the clear blue sea as she explores Thailand, stuns in crop top and mini skirt: All pics

Actor Hina Khan loves to explore the world. The star is a travel enthusiast and often jets off to scenic locations across the globe whenever she gets a break from work. Recently, Hina jetted off to Thailand to enjoy a laidback holiday amid the clear blue sea and breathtaking locales. Her first stop is the popular Phi Phi Islands, and she posted stunning photos from her visit on Instagram. Read more…

