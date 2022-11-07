Home / India News / Morning brief: High global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production, say officials; and all the latest news

Morning brief: High global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production, say officials; and all the latest news

Published on Nov 07, 2022

Officials say high global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production
High global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production: Officials

Developed countries must make sincere and equitable efforts in calming down artificially high fuel prices, particularly from coal to cleaner fuels such as natural gas, or else nations like India will be left with no option but to raise domestic coal production, two officials aware of the development said. Read more

ED issues summons to Karnataka Congress chief in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh to depose before the investigating officer on November 7 in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. Read more

Explained: What are US midterm elections and how will they impact Joe Biden

The US midterm elections are for Congress which is made up of two parts in the United States- the House of Representatives and the Senate. Read more

'He mentioned it in the message he sent. It was...': Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's text during India star's struggles

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has been one of the most impressive players in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. Read more

Kantara’s Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda say film’s love story isn't 'regressive': 'Love is blind, doesn't see...'

Kantara, which is now a pan-India success, was originally not even meant to be dubbed in other languages. Read more

Anterior cruciate ligament tears: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatments

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is the main stabilizing ligament on the inside of the knee. Read more

