Morning brief: Himachal cabinet to be expanded today after month-long wait, and all the latest news

After month-long wait, Himachal cabinet formation today

After endless speculations and a long wait of almost a month, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will finally be inducting his cabinet on Sunday. Read more

2 terrorists killed in Army's crackdown on Dhangri terror attack perpetrators

The Indian Army on Saturday evening gunned down two terrorists in Balakot sector of Mendhar in J&K as part of its operations to nab those involved in the Dhangri killings. Read more

'I would be disheartened seeing Suryakumar Yadav's batting': Hardik Pandya's stunning remark after India beat Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav fashioned Team India's memorable win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. The on-song batter played a scintillating knock to make sure Hardik Pandya-led India finish ahead of Sri Lanka in the series decider at Rajkot. Read more

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was confused by Prince Andrew's identity, thought he was Queen Elizabeth II’s assistant

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, which will be out on January 10, that Meghan Markle had initially mistaken his uncle Prince Andrew for a royal staffer. He recalled Meghan's first meeting with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in October 2016, a few months after they began dating. Read more

Alia Bhatt proves less is more in chic pyjama set for outing with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor: All pics, videos

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, stepped out in Mumbai last night. Alia and Ranbir attended a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their two-month-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. Read more

