Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was confused by Prince Andrew's identity, thought he was Queen Elizabeth II’s assistant

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, which will be out on January 10, that Meghan Markle had initially mistaken his uncle Prince Andrew for a royal staffer. He recalled Meghan's first meeting with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in October 2016, a few months after they began dating. Harry added that Prince Andrew had joined them on the occasion. Based on her confusion over Prince Andrew's identity, Harry said Meghan 'definitely hadn’t Googled' the royal family. Also read: Prince William, Kate Middleton were ‘religious’ fans of Suits before meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry says in new book

In his upcoming book, Prince Harry spoke about Meghan's first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, where they were also joined by Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank for lunch at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England.

In an excerpt of Spare shared by Us Weekly, Harry recalled Meghan's first meeting with Prince Andrew and the late Queen Elizabeth II. He wrote, “After a moment, Meg (Meghan) asked me something about the Queen’s assistant...‘That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door,’ [she said].” Harry said as soon as Meghan enquired about Andrew's identity and thought he was Queen Elizabeth II's assistant, he informed his then-girlfriend that Andrew was actually the third child of the late queen and the late Prince Philip, who died in September 2022 and April 2021, respectively. Andrew's siblings are the now-King of the United Kingdom Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

It's been only a few weeks since the revelations of Meghan Markle and his Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, but ahead of Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, extracts were shared with a select few publications. In one of the excerpts to be published in recent days, Harry recounted being physically attacked by his brother, Prince William. In the excerpt, Harry wrote about an alleged confrontation in 2019 at his home of Nottingham Cottage, near Kensington Palace, which resulted in William knocking Harry to the floor. In another extract, Harry wrote about how he drove through the Paris tunnel where his mother, the late Princess Diana, died after an accident to relive her final moments in the hope of getting some closure.

Prince Harry's book, Spare, delves into more topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan Markle, that led them to step down as working royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.

