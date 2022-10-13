Morning brief: IMF hails India's direct cash transfer as 'logistical marvel', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'A logistical marvel': IMF hails India's direct cash transfer scheme

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's implementation of direct benefit transfer and other similar social welfare programmes is a “logistical marvel”, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Wednesday. Read more…

To view ‘sensitive posts’ on Twitter, add date of birth to your profile

Twitter is in the process of rolling out a feature to restrict ‘sensitive tweets’ for users who are aged below 18. To access such posts, users will have to add their date of birth to their account to prove they' are adults, reported TechCrunch, citing a statement from the company. Read more…

Rakul Preet Singh ‘guarantees’ fans can watch Doctor G with family: ‘It won’t feel vulgar’

Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying quite the prolific year. Having seen the release of three films already, she is ready with two more in just this month. The first of them is social comedy Doctor G, which releases in theatres this Friday. The actor sat down for a candid chat with Hindustan Times to talk about the film, her career, and why south films are so successful in the north of late. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt nails pregnancy fashion, steps out with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is radiating pregnancy glow. The actor, who announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor a few months back, is currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. Alia was spotted a day back with Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor in Bandra by paparazzi where she made pregnancy fashion statements yet again with her look in black. Read more…

Woman eats burger mid-air while skydiving; stuns the internet

The internet is filled with bizarre happenings, and we come across something each day. Adding to the list of such bizarre things, recently, a woman was seen having a burger while skydiving. Yes, you read that right. Many people were shocked when McKenna Knipe, a woman, skydived and opened a whopper burger in mid-air. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}