Woman eats burger mid-air while skydiving; stuns the internet

The internet is filled with bizarre happenings, and we come across something each day. Adding to the list of such bizarre things, recently, a woman was seen having a burger while skydiving. Yes, you read that right. Many people were shocked when McKenna Knipe, a woman, skydived and opened a whopper burger in mid-air.

The Instagram influencer can also be seen performing a brief dance which shows her happiness with performing the stunt. Knipe shared a video on her Instagram showing the same. In the caption of the post, she informed her audience that she was at 10,000 feet when she ate a burger while skydiving.

Take a look at Knipe eating burger mid-air here:

Since the video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times and has more than 7,000 likes and several comments. Many people were stunned by her act.

One user in the Instagram comment section wrote, "Am I the only one that thought after you took a bite you told him to pull, then check his altimeter, and then told the other guy to pull LOL," Another person wrote, "This is the coolest thing that I have ever seen." A third person added, "I'm just thinking about where the buns will fall. Imagine getting hit in the head with a bun that fell out of the sky."