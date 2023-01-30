Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Indian Army's firepower display with indigenous artillery guns, and all the latest news

Published on Jan 30, 2023 08:56 AM IST

The Indian Army’s M777 ultra-light howitzers. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Indian Army puts up imposing firepower display with indigenous artillery guns

The Indian Army on Sunday put up an imposing firepower display at the sprawling field firing range in Maharashtra’s Devlali, with a raft of indigenous artillery guns, rocket systems and ammunition, including weapons, deployed along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a lingering dispute for over 32 months. Read more

Budget to put PM Modi’s fiscal resolve to test ahead of 2024 election: Report

India will unveil its budget Wednesday, testing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiscal mettle seen as key to boosting investor sentiment even as it will likely leave less room for handouts a year before he seeks a third term. Read more

‘Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t even come close to Shaheen Afridi’s level’: Abdul Razzaq stuns with another atrocious statement

Two of the world's greatest fast bowlers at the moment - Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah - will hopefully make a comeback soon to competitive cricket after being sidelined for several months. Afridi has been troubled with knee issues, while a back injury has kept Bumrah at bay as both India and Pakistan hope their respective candidates regain complete fitness at the earliest. Read more

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: Content in Hindi is considered to be national content, reaches wider audience

Parambrata Chattopadhyay is gearing up for the release of his new web series, Jehanabad – Of Love & War. Having worked extensively as an actor and director in Bengali films, Parambrata also has a presence in the Hindi film industry. Read more

Athiya Shetty wore Nani's antique earrings, Chikankari lehenga with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi with KL Rahul

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony a few days ago. The lovebirds got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their close friends and family. Read more

HT News Desk

