Morning brief: Israel envoy slams IFFI jury head over his remarks on Kashmir Files, and all the latest news

Israel envoy's open letter to IFFI jury head over Kashmir Files row: 'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED'

Israel ambassador to India Naor Gilon launched a scathing attack on his fellow countryman and filmmaker for calling 'The Kashmir Files' “propaganda” and "vulgar" at the 53rd International Film Festival of India. Gilon said that Lapid, who was the jury head at the IFFI 2022, should be ashamed of his remark on Kashmir Files as it is “insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India.” Read more…

ED asks Centre for 300% more staff as cases rise

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has taken up over twice as many money laundering cases in the past three years (2,723 from 2019-20 to 2021-22) as compared to the previous seven (1,262 from 2012-13 to 2018-19), has asked the Centre to increase its strength by three times and establish offices in every state capital, people familiar with the matter said. Read more…

‘BCCI never asks anyone to retire': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to be phased out from India's T20I side

Team India's hope for a second World T20 trophy came to an end on Thursday as Rohit Sharma and Co. were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by England in the semifinal at Adelaide. Following the defeat, India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about the future of senior players such as Rohit, and Virat Kohli, in the T20 setup. Read more…

Ashoke Pandit questions Nadav Lapid's selection as IFFI jury head, says its 'big blow to IFFI's credibility'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, has slammed IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid who called Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files ‘propaganda, vulgar’ at the closing ceremony of the festival in Goa on Monday. He has also asked Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur to make Nadav ‘tender an apology’ as he has ‘added salt to our wounds’. Read more…

Alia Bhatt glows and smiles brightly as she poses with Soni Razdan at Shaheen's birthday, stuns in classy look: Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt took a break from her mom duties last night as she visited her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai. Alia, who recently gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child, Raha, was snapped by the paparazzi arriving for the celebrations. Read more…

