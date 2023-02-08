Morning brief: Joe Biden says will act if China threatens US sovereignty, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Make no mistake’ US will act if China threatens its sovereignty, says Joe Biden

Amidst growing tension with China over a suspected spy balloon, US President Joe Biden said that the United States will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty. Read more

Mahua Moitra says Mr A 'topi-pehnau-ed' govt; 'How his son's father-in-law...'

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday raised the Adani issue in her motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha and launched a scathing attack on the government. Reiterating the demand to launch a full investigation against the Adani group, Mahua Moitra said, "I want to talk about the most famous person in India today. Read more

HC gives BMC four weeks to decide on floating hotel off Marine Drive

The Bombay high court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to decide in four weeks on a plea seeking permission to set up a floating hotel two nautical miles off Marine Drive after ascertaining if he had the authority to do so. Read more

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's ‘special love’ for Rome finds it way on Manish Malhotra lehenga

Bollywood fans could not keep calm last night and rightly so as Tinsel Town's hottest rumoured couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, finally declared “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (sic)” and dropped intimate pictures from their fairytale wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Read more

'Ravi Shastri summoned Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Shami, Hardik and thundered 'What's this rubbish?': Ex-India coach

One of the biggest takeaways during Ravi Shastri's tenure as India head coach was that he was instrumental in putting together a brilliant pace attack. Stressing on the importance to win matches away from home, for which picking 20 wickets in a Test match was a must, Shastri and former captain Virat Kohli reformed India's fast-bowling line-up. Read more

Alia Bhatt congratulates ex Sidharth Malhotra as he marries Kiara Advani, SOTY co-star Varun Dhawan also wishes them

Alia Bhatt has wished her Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra on his wedding with Kiara Advani on Tuesday. Sidharth and Kiara married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer amid selected guests from the film industry. Read more

