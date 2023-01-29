Morning brief: Kerala governor's 'must call me Hindu' remark at Arya Samaj meet; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘You must call me a Hindu’: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, a reformer-educationalist and founder of the Aligarh Muslim University, once urged to be called a Hindu. Read more

Answer on LIC, SBI's exposure to Adani stocks: BRS leaders to Modi govt

Leaders of the ruling BRS in Telangana on Saturday said the Hindenburg report on Adani Group and subsequent plunge witnessed by the market are extremely worrisome and the Centre needs to answer serious questions on the “large exposure” of LIC and SBI to Adani stocks. Read more

Balancing the diet: Essential nutrients for optimal health in children and women

Nutrition plays a vital role in the growth and development of children and women. Adequate intake of essential nutrients is necessary for maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan estimated box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film mints ₹52 cr more in India; earns ₹212 crore in total

After Pathaan earned ₹57 crore crore nett on its opening day in India, the Shah Rukh Khan film once again minted more than ₹50 crore nett on its fourth day in cinemas, as per early estimates. Read more

Only one woman is singing in this viral video. Can you identify the real singer?

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen videos of people singing different hit tracks or original numbers. There are also several singing-related trends that have gone viral. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Half of the players don't even get to play. Rohit, Dravid, and selectors...': Ganguly on India's ODI World Cup chances

India may not have won an ICC trophy since 2013 but former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes they have the team to win the ODI World Cup in home conditions later this year. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail