Morning brief: Lancet study finds immunisation coverage lower in children post-Covid, and all the latest news

Immunisation coverage lower in children post-Covid: Lancet study

The immunisation coverage among Covid-affected children in the country has witnessed a reduction compared to the unaffected ones, a new study has stated. The study titled, ‘The effect of…read more.

'Our Diwali started': Isro chairman after heaviest rocket launch; Chandrayaan 3 likely in June

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr S Somanath said Diwali started a day early for the space agency with the successful launch of the heaviest rocket carrying 36…read more.

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in 'attempted murder' case in Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Saturday registered a case of "attempted murder" against former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman…read more.

India predicted XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma to go with senior players to boost bowling attack

India will have some redemption on their minds when they take on Pakistan in their first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup. India had fallen to a stunning 10-wicket defeat to their traditional…read more.

Amish Tripathi recalls how 'respectful' Baahubali Shivling scene caused no controversy: 'Indians can see intentions'

Noted author Amish Tripathi of The Shiva Trilogy fame will be touching upon the topic of faith in India in the upcoming episode of The Journey of India on Discovery. The episode will show a…read more.

Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty steal the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party: All videos

Another day, another Diwali bash in Bollywood! After Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's grand Diwali celebrations, Ekta Kapoor hosted a party at her…read more.

