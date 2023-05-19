Morning brief: 'Law of land must be followed', says SC to Nagaland over 33% women quota; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Law of land must be followed: SC to Nagaland on 33% women quota

Supreme Court of India. (istock)

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Nagaland government that if there is any customary law in the state that prevents women from getting reservation in urban local bodies, they won’t hesitate to declare it unconstitutional. Read more

King Charles ‘hasn’t reached out' to ‘scared and shaken up’ Prince Harry, Meghan?

King Charles still has not reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they said that they were in a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York City, according to the couple's biographer. Read more

‘I don't care': Virat Kohli shuts critics of his strike-rate, says ‘I know how to win games’ after 100 vs SRH in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli had an exceptional outing in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night, scoring his sixth century in the league in 62 deliveries. Read more

Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela reminds of Aishwarya Rai as she sports blue lips in second red carpet appearance

After bagging attention with her lizard necklace during, Urvashi Rautela again made heads turn with her second appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Read more

Rihanna bares it all in unseen maternity photoshoot from first pregnancy. Check out the pics inside

Today, Rihanna surprised her fans by dropping unseen maternity photoshoot pictures from her first pregnancy. The Umbrella singer shared the throwback images in honour of her first pregnancy. Read more

