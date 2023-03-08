Morning brief: Musk apologizes after taunting sacked Twitter employee, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Misunderstanding…’: Elon Musk apologizes after taunting sacked Twitter employee

If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. And then, sometimes, you get your job back — if you want it. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until recently was employed at Twitter, logged in to his computer last Sunday to do some work — only to find himself locked out, along with 200 others. Read more…

Jharkhand man made false claims of attack to gain popularity: Tamil Nadu police

A migrant worker from Jharkhand and his friends created a video to gain popularity and create unrest among the migrant workforce by falsely claiming they were beingbeaten up by locals, Tamil Nadu police said on Tuesday. The migrant worker, identified as one Manoj Yadav, and his friends released a video of them requesting the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them return to their native place, they said. Read more…

'When India focus on preparing turners, it always backfires': Ponting's stern 'WTC final' message to Dravid, Rohit

After the Indore pitch furore, there is a certain level of curiosity over what pitch will be laid in Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Reports have revealed that India team have “given no instructions” and that a rank turner is “unlikely” to be dished out. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor wishes daughter Raha doesn't have Alia Bhatt's personality

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child last year in November. Their daughter Raha Kapoor was born on November 6, 2022. During promotions for his next film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he spoke about why he felt Raha should grow up to look like Alia, but have a quieter personality like his as well. Read more…

International Women's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Women's Day with animation honouring ways women support women

Women's Day falls annually on March 8, and Women's History Month is celebrated all through March. This year, it is celebrated with the Hindu festival of Holi. Today, Google Doodle is marking the occasion by sharing an animation celebrating many ways women support women. Read more…

