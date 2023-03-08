Ranbir Kapoor wishes daughter Raha doesn't have Alia Bhatt's personality

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child last year in November. Their daughter Raha Kapoor was born on November 6, 2022. The actor spoke about how his life had changed after marriage and parenthood. During promotions for his next film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he spoke about why he felt Raha should grow up to look like Alia, but have a quieter personality like his as well. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to take a break from films after Animal: 'Haven't signed a film yet, I'm not looking...')

The actor has two films out this year and he also spoke about taking a break after the second film to assess where he stands in the industry. Ranbir also revealed that he hasn't signed any more films after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It seems he also wants to take time to spend with Raha as she grows up and therefore has not been looking out for any more scripts to sign on to.

Speaking with GOODTiMES, Ranbir said while addressing his wife Alia Bhatt, "I hope [Raha] looks like you. She'll be a nicer looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can't have two... Alia's a very loud personality, talks and she's very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia."

He also acknowledged that his wife Alia had a baby while she was at the peak of her career. Alia had four hits last year with RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. She and Ranbir fell in love while they were making Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra. It was the first time that they had been paired together in the fantasy adventure film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and will be released on March 8. The rom-com also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor who is said to be making his acting debut with the film. He previously starred as himself in the Netflix film AK Vs AK (2020).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON