Jharkhand man made false claims of attack to gain popularity: Tamil Nadu police

A migrant worker from Jharkhand and his friends created a video to gain popularity and create unrest among the migrant workforce by falsely claiming they were beingbeaten up by locals, Tamil Nadu police said on Tuesday. The migrant worker, identified as one Manoj Yadav, and his friends released a video of them requesting the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them return to their native place, they said. Tamil Nadu Police arrested a migrant worker from Jharkhand for allegedly making and sharing a fake video which claimed that locals thrashed workers.

“Tambaram city police investigated into this and found out, this video was created by Manoj Yadav for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers,” Tamil Nadu police said in a tweet.

Manoj Yadav was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Tamil Nadu police also released a confession video of Yadav in which he can be heard saying, “I and my friends put out a false video. I have been living in Tamil Nadu for 25 years and have not faced any problem. Food, lodging everything is available. My friends put out the video for gaining popularity. These are all lies.”

The statement was issued amid growing apprehensions among the migrant workforce in the wake of circulation of alleged fake videos of attacks on some of them in the state.

Tamil Nadu has a sizeable number of migrant worker population, with many from states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal being employed in various sectors, including construction.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, meanwhile, reached out to some of the migrant workers on Tuesday and assured them of a safe work environment. Stalin also alleged that an attempt was being made to pull down the state government by instigating religious and caste-based violence.

Interacting with a group of migrant workers at a factory at Tirunelveli district, Stalin said: “Rumours are being spread. You don’t have to believe them. We will take care of things.”

