Morning brief: Nadda on Shivraj, Vasundhara’s future; Delhi faces ‘very poor’ air for whole week; all latest news

The BJP initiates a generational shift in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, introducing new leadership. BJP President JP Nadda, addressing the Agenda AajTak 2023 conclave, assures roles for veteran leaders Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Raman Singh, emphasizing their contributions. Nadda dismisses discontent rumors, emphasizing the party's inclusive approach. He details the meticulous selection process, highlighting the continuous evaluation of workers' history and activities. Mohan Yadav, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Bhajan Lal Sharma are appointed as CMs, signifying the party's commitment to a diverse leadership. The new leaders reflect BJP's strategic approach towards governance and continuity. Dig deeper

BJP chief JP Nadda with former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. (ANI/File)

Delhi's air quality hit a December low with a 24-hour average air quality index of 378 (very poor), marking the seventh consecutive day in this category. The Central Pollution Control Board's bulletin revealed a deterioration from Tuesday's AQI of 355. Meteorologists attribute the decline to low temperatures and calm night winds. Wind speeds are expected to rise to 20 km/hour on Thursday, preventing further deterioration. Despite this, Delhi has not yet experienced a "severe" air day in December, with the last occurrence recorded on November 24, featuring an AQI of 415. Dig deeper

India News

SC tells states to step up action on stubble burning; seeks report in two months Dig deeper

CJI to look into TMC's Mahua Moitra’s plea to expedite hearing Dig deeper

Latest News

Congress’s Gaddam Prasad unanimously chosen as Telangana assembly speaker Dig deeper

5th accused nabbed in parliament breach case, all charged under UAPA Dig deeper

Global Matters

In a first, delegates at COP 28 talks agree to transition away from fossil fuels Dig deeper

Donald Trump civil fraud trial testimony concludes, verdict expected in January Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the eagerly anticipated Kung Fu Panda 4, Po embarks on a new quest for inner peace, showcased in the recently released trailer. Director Mike Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley delve into the film's evolution, spanning seven years to ensure a compelling narrative. The trailer teases Po's struggle with meditation, hinting at a grand adventure. Notably absent from the trailer is Tigress (Angelina Jolie), replaced by the introduction of new characters like Zhen (Awkwafina). The villain, The Chameleon, adds an intriguing twist with shapeshifting powers, portrayed by Viola Davis, offering a unique threat to Po. The film promises a fresh journey, expanding Po's world and challenging him in new ways. Dig deeper

Sports Going

The match against New Zealand saw Mohammed Shami's remarkable bowling, turning the game around and earning him Player of the Match. Chasing 398, Shami's crucial wickets, especially dismissing captain Kane Williamson, secured India's spot in the final. Shami emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, playing a heroic role. Despite his on-field gesture being misconstrued, Shami responded with pride, emphasizing his identity as a Muslim during a post-match interview. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

