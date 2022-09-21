Morning brief: Oldest pending case before a constitution bench may be concluded, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Oldest pending case before a constitution bench may be concluded

The oldest pending case before a constitution bench in the country may finally be taken to conclusion, with the Supreme Court on Tuesday fixing a date to examine the 36-year-old case that involves the religious practice of excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community. Read more…

'No low where Sambit Patra won't sink?' Congress on row over Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl

A fresh row was stoked after BJP's Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and called it an appeasement stunt amid the hijab row. The photo was originally posted by the Congress on September 19. Read more…

High alert in Kerala after Parabhikulam dam in Palakkad develops snags

Kerala has been put on high alert after two shutters of the Parambikulam dam developed snags and opened on their own, leading to a dangerous rise in water level in the Chalakudy river. Read more…

'Where is the brilliance? Where's the X-factor?': Ravi Shastri blasts India's 'sloppy standard of fielding' vs Australia

Despite putting up a strong total of 208 on the board, India ended up on the losing end of the high-scoring 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. India's catching was sub-par, and it drew heavy criticism from none other than their former head coach Ravi Shastri. Read more…

RRR team reacts to film not being selected for Oscars, invites Academy to consider it 'in all categories'

The team of RRR has reacted to the film not being selected as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. As per a new report, the US distributor, Variance Films, for RRR has requested the Academy to consider the film 'in all categories'. The Film Federation of India (FFI) on Tuesday announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show is the country's entry for the Academy Awards. Read more…