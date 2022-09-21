Home / India News / High alert in Kerala after Parabhikulam dam in Palakkad develops snags

High alert in Kerala after Parabhikulam dam in Palakkad develops snags


Published on Sep 21, 2022 07:45 AM IST

Fishing and tour activities in all rivers in the two districts of Palakkad and Thrissur were restricted in view of the unexpected development.

Water flows through the gates of the Peringalkuthu dam after a sluice was opened following heavy rain in Thrissur.(PTI / File/ Representational Image)
Reported by Ramesh Babu

Kerala has been put on high alert after two shutters of the Parambikulam dam developed snags and opened on their own, leading to a dangerous rise in water level in the Chalakudy river.

While hectic efforts are being made to plug the leakage, people living on the banks of rivers near the dam have been alerted and those living in low-lying areas have been evacuated.

Shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam have been opened to ease the pressure. The state government has meanwhile requested neighbouring Tamil Nadu to open all sluice gates.

Parambikulam dam, situated in Palakkad district, is one of the major water sources for Coimbatore city.

Fishing and tour activities in all rivers in the two districts of Palakkad and Thrissur were restricted in view of unexpected development.

Chalakudy MLA K Saneesh maintained that there is no need to panic but stressed the need for the utmost vigil. He said the snag was noticed at 1am and all nearby villages were alerted immediately.

It was a big relief that rainfall had subsided and the authorities have to deal only with stored water, according to experts.




