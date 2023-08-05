Morning brief: On Nuh violence, Haryana minister claims stones were stored on roofs; and all the latest news

‘Stones were stored on roofs, people went to hills and…’: Anil Vij claims ‘game plan’ behind Nuh violence

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has claimed that there was a “big game plan” behind the Nuh communal violence. Vij, however, said the Haryana government will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation into the violence that erupted between two groups during a religious procession on Monday. Vij said internet services will be restored after the situation improves. Read Here.

British-Pakistani social media influencer, mother found guilty of engineering fatal car crash

A former TikTok influencer and her mother have been found guilty of engineering a fatal car crash that killed two men. Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were convicted alongside two other defendants of killing Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, by ramming their car off the road in February 2022, The Guardian reported. Read Here.

72-year-old woman booked for bomb hoax at Pune airport

In a bizarre incident at Pune’s Lohegaon International Airport, a 72-year-old woman was booked as she allegedly threatened airport staffers that bombs were attached to her body. The incident occurred at the airport’s frisking booth on Thursday, causing panic and disruption to airport operations. Read Here.

‘You won’t be surprised': Australia legend McGrath predicts India, Pakistan's World Cup 2023 future

The 2023 Cricket World Cup kicks off in exactly two months and former players and commentators are beginning to make their predictions and comments known. This is the first time India are hosting the tournament exclusively, having previously co-hosted it thrice with neighbouring South Asian countries. The hosts have won the tournament twice in 1983 and 2011 but haven't won an ICC title since 2013. Read Here.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai after her birthday trip, nail airport fashion in comfy fits. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra travelled to Italy recently for a laidback summer vacation. The couple also celebrated her 31st birthday there and shared a video of themselves jumping from their yacht for a dip in the sea. Today, the paparazzi clicked Kiara and Sidharth at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city after a relaxing vacation. The duo chose neutral-coloured comfortable fits for their arrival in the bay. Scroll through to see what they wore. Read Here.

