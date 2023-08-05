72-year-old woman booked for bomb hoax at Pune airport

In a bizarre incident at Pune’s Lohegaon International Airport, a 72-year-old woman was booked as she allegedly threatened airport staffers that bombs were attached to her body. The incident occurred at the airport’s frisking booth on Thursday, causing panic and disruption to airport operations. CISF personnel detained the elderly woman and performed a thorough inspection to ascertain the validity of her claims. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Nita Prakash Kripalani 72, resident of Surya Vihar Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Industrial Complex. As she underwent the security screening before boarding a domestic flight, Kriplani allegedly made a shocking claim to the vigilant CISF staff that bombs were attached to her body. Considering the seriousness of the claims, the security personnel initiated emergency protocols. The airport’s security was heightened, and the passengers and staff in the vicinity were swiftly evacuated to a safe distance to ensure their safety.

CISF personnel detained the elderly woman and performed a thorough inspection to ascertain the validity of her claims. They used specialised equipment to conduct a complete body scan and search for any suspicious devices or explosives. After an exhaustive investigation, the authorities determined that the woman’s claim was entirely false, and no explosives or dangerous items were found on her person or within the airport premises. It was later revealed that her statement was nothing more than a misguided attempt to create chaos.

The CISF personnel handed over the woman to the local police, who subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her for making a false bomb threat.

Vilas Sonde, senior police inspector at Vimantal police station said, “Kriplani was in the city to attend a function of Sadhu Waswani Mission and was on her way to Delhi when the incident took place at Pune airport.”

Vimantal police have issued notice to her and registered a case against her under IPC sections 505 and 182.