Morning brief: On PM Modi's birthday, wishes pour in from political circle; and all the latest news

Published on Sep 17, 2022 09:13 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi arrives in Delhi from Uzbekistan (ANI)
HT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi's birthday today: Wishes pour in; Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor's messages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday with several events being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Read more

‘Project Cheetah’ today made possible because…: Congress on Gwalior event

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand event of releasing eight cheetahs, flown from Namibia, in a Madhya Pradesh national park, the Congress on Friday reminded that the proposal for ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared and approved in 2008-09 under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Read more

Why India restricted export of rice amid global food crisis

Quantities of federally held rice stocks bought by ethanol-making distilleries rose sharply this year -- about 920% -- as supplies of broken or damaged grains of the staple dwindled, one of the considerations that led India to curb export, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

'XYZ can say whatever they want...': Shastri reacts to Gavaskar's 'Hardik can do what Ravi did in 1985' remark

Hardik Pandya has been playing international cricket from the last six years but it does not require a rocket scientist to determine that the current version of the India all-rounder is the best the world has seen. Read more

Interview | Sharad Kelkar's friend wanted to slap him after Operation Romeo, he reveals why

Sharad Kelkar left the audience fuming with anger with his last outing Operation Romeo for all the right reasons. Read more

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, in an all-black ensemble, is owning pregnancy fashion

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Brahmastra. Read more

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

narendra modi gwalior
